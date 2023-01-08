What Was Milan Bertosa Cause Of Death? Hawaii Music Icon Dies Aged 61:- It is saddening to learn that popular Hawaii industry singer and musician, Milan Bertosa sadly passed away at the age of 61. The entire Hawaii Music Industry is mourning the passing of the iconic singer who had appeared in several live shows and video shows. According to the sources, the iconic singer took his last breath on New Year’s Day and the cause of his death has been revealed as the singer died due to a heart attack at 61. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many fans and his loved ones took to social media handles to confirm the news of his death.

Milan Bertosa was linked to some of the world’s most iconic talent. Well, the confirmation of Bertosa’s passing was confirmed by his friends and family on Sunday. He died on January 1, 2023, at the age of a heart attack. Benry Rietveld wrote on Facebook,” Aloha to Milan Bertosa – a great recording engineer because he was an incredibly kind and compassionate individual. You will know him as the guy that recorded Israel Kamakawiwoʻole’s version of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”. But he was one of the backbones of the modern Hawaii music industry. He helped so many Hawaii artists – young and old, established and fledgling – achieve sonic greatness and offer their music to the world in the best-sounding way possible”.

Who Was Milan Bertosa?

Milan Bertosa was born in the former Yugoslavia and his family fled the Soviet-occupied region. By the age of seven, he landed in Chicago. During his career in the music industry, he won four Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. Along with this, he gained massive respect and love around the world. In 1991, he won with Jim Linker, Dave Russell, and Dave Tucciarone for song for Someone from Henry Kapono. Not only this but he was also won by others during his career.

If we talk about his great work in the industry so, his best-known work was some of the Hawaiian version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow/ What a Wonderful World which was performed by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole. Later, the song become one of the platinum bestsellers and the requested song in Hawai’i. With this, Bertosa also had a career with some of the music industry’s top engineers. Now, the entire family is going through a difficult time after his passing. The details related to his funeral and obituary have not been released yet. He will be always remembered as one of the greatest iconic Hawaii musicians.