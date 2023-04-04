What Was Mohit Agarwal Cause Of Death? CA Died Of Heart Attack, Wiki-Bio, Family

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that CA Mohit Agarwal has passed away recently. He was a founder of the MEPL classes who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday when he was only 36 years old. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about Mohit Agarwal and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Mohit Agarwal is a CA who was the founder of the MEPL classes. He made his name in the education industry. He attended St. Xavier's College for completed his graduation with honors and later founded the MEPL courses 11 years ago. He was a company secretary by trade and a chartered accountant by occupation. He was listed on the merit list, meaning the top spot in Auditing and Assurance in all of India at the final level. He was a very talented and amazing person who achieved huge success due to his hard work.

What Was Mohit Agarwal Cause Of Death?

Mohit Agarwal is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday 2nd April 2023 at the age of 36. His passing news has been confirmed by a CA Chirag Chauhan on Twitter. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his unexpected death. On the basis of the report, Mohit passed away after a heart attack.

He was a married person and his wife's name is Vandana Agarwal. He was the beloved son of Asha Agarwal and Pramod Agarwal. His mother was a teacher and his father was a head of a school. During this hard time, many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.