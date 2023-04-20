What Was Moonbin Cause of Death? K-pop Star Moonbin Dies at Age of 25 in Suspected Suicide

Here we are sharing sad and shocking news with you that a well-known singer Moonbin has passed away reportedly. He was a very talented South Korean singer who is no longer among us and he took his last breath at the age of 25 on Wednesday. It is very painful news for his family, friends, and those who knew him as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people are searching for Moonbin’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Moon bin was a very famous singer, actor, dancer, and model under the label Fantagio. He was best known as a Moonbin. He was an important part of the South Korean boy group Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha. In 2004 he debuted as a child model and Ulzzang. He was popular for his appearance in 2006 when he emerged in TVXQ’s music video for their song Ballons. He made his comeback with the ASTRO unit group with Sanha and they were scheduled to host a fan contour. He achieved huge success due to his best work and he made his career by himself. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Was Moonbin Cause of Death?

ASTRO member Moonbin is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 19 April 2023 when he was just 25 years old. His passing news was shared by multiple South Korean outlet reports. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information, so please read the full article.

On the basis of the report, Bin was discovered at his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul on the evening of Wednesday. His agency, Fantagio, is yet to issue a statement about the death. Currently, there is no information about his cause of death as the investigation of the incident is ongoing. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and they are expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.