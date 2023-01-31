What Was Natalie Fornasier Cause Of Death? Writer and Melanoma Awareness Advocate Natalie Fornasier Dies

The internet is mourning the passing of the popular and loving Sydney writer, Natalie Fornasier who sadly passed away at the age of 28. It is hard to believe that the beautiful writer who was also a health advocate has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. Since the passing of the writer was confirmed, her friends and colleagues are coming ahead to pay tributes to her and giving deep condolences to her family members who are going through a difficult time. Along with this, many are trying to know what was the reason behind Natalie’s unfortunate passing.

Natalie’s sudden death has left several shockwaves among her colleagues and friends. She was always loved by everyone because of her amazing gesture and doings. WSFM with Jonesy and Amanda took its Facebook account and wrote,” Sydney writer Natalie Fornasier has passed away at the age of 28 following a lengthy battle with metastatic melanoma cancer. The 28-year-old was prolific in raising awareness around the importance of sun safety”. Along with the words, a beautiful picture of Natalie was also shared on social media. If you want to know the cause of her death, stay tuned to this article.

What Was Natalie Fornasier Cause Of Death?

According to the sources, Natalie Fornasier had been suffering from a disease for the last few years. The reports say that Natalie was diagnosed with stage III metastatic melanoma when she was 20 years old and during her treatment, she started to raise awareness about the dangers of skin cancer. It is not easy to tolerate that a beautiful young and talented woman died because of this deadly disease. Doctors put their best to save her life at any cost but they couldn’t and by time passed, she became the prey to the disease.

She got to know about this cancer after she noticed that a mole on her toe had changed its shape. Unfortunately, the news of her passing was confirmed in an obituary notice that was published in The Sydney Morning Herald.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Natalie’s husband and her family who are going through a difficult time. According to recent updates, the page has raised more than $110,000. It was a hard time for her to face the situation during her treatment. The family didn’t announce the obituary and funeral updates yet but we will share all the details here.