What Was Nathan Johnson Cause of Death? Righetti High School Student Nathan Johnson Dies In Accident

Unfortunately, it is saddening to announce to our readers that the beloved talented student of Righetti High School has passed away after involving in a motorcycle accident on Foxen Canyon Road. According to the sources, an 18-year-old student of the high school, who has been identified as Nathan Johnson lost his life in the crash. The news of the incident was confirmed by Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau spokeswoman, said Monday afternoon. It is heartbreaking to hear the unexpected death of the student who is no more between us. Let’s find out what was the reason behind this horrific crash.

According to the sources, the incident took place on Sunday morning when the motorcyclist was riding crashed head-on into a car on Foxen Canyon Road south of Tepusquet. The official statement was released by the California Highway Patrol. Later, it was identified that the rider was a Righetti High School student a a senior at the school. He was riding southbound in the 7600 block of Foxen Canyon Road at about 09:50 AM when his Yamaha street bike crossed a double yellow line into the path of a northbound Honda Accord. It is such heartbreaking news for the school and the deceased’s family members.

What Was Nathan Johnson Cause of Death?

As per the spokesperson for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Scott Safechuck, which sent two units to the incident, said that despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene from injuries. Another side, the driver of Honda Accord and the passenger were not unharmed in the crash but their identities were not revealed by the officials.

The sources also said that CPR was also performed on Johnson after the incident took place, but he was declared dead at the scene. The reports suggest that the Honda Accord was traveling north while the motorcycle was southbound. Before the emergency personnel rushed to the scene, Johnson was ejected from the motorcycle, and several witnesses rushed to provide him aid. Due to the incident, Foxen Canyon Road was closed for a time, about 10 miles east of Orcutt.

Now, the accident is under investigation and police are trying to locate if any other circumstances were involved in this. Since the news of Nathan Johnson was confirmed, his loved ones are paying tribute to him. He was a talented student of the school who was always present for his family. Nathan will be always remembered by his family and friends.