What Was P Valsala Cause of Death? Malayalam Writer P Valsala Passed Away

Malayalam writer and award-winning author P Valsala passed away on Tuesday, November 21. She was 85 years old and admitted to KMCT Medical College in Mukkam due to age-related issues. The cause of her death has been reported as cardiac arrest. She was a teacher and writer by profession. Valsala has won several awards, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, and Muttathu Varkey Award. Keep reading for more details.

Born on 28th August 1939 in Kanhangad, Valsala is the eldest daughter of E. Chandu & Padmavathi Valsala completed her undergraduate studies from Providence College and started her professional life as a teacher at Koduvalli Govt High School. She worked as a teacher for 32 years before retiring in 1993. Valsala has served as the President and Vice President of Sahitya Academy and for the past 17 years as the President of the Samithi. Valsala is married to Murali Appukutty and has four children: M.A Mini, M.A Arun, Son/daughter-in-law, Gayathri. Valsala is well-known as the narrator of the Malayalam novel "Thirunelli". Valsala began her literary career in the 1960s and was active in the field of Malayalam literature.

P. Valsala, an 85-year-old Malayalam novelist, social worker, and educator, passed away on Tuesday night at a private hospital near Kozhikode. She was admitted to the KMCT Medical College, Kozhikode, at 11 PM. Doctors attributed her death to heart failure. Valsala is one of the few Malayalam women writers to have achieved literary stardom through her decades-long career. She was a recipient of several awards in the field of literature, including the Kerala SAA, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, and the Muttathu Varkey Award, among others. Her literary peers regarded her as a stylist because of the unique style of her novels and short stories, and she was a former headmistress who worked on social causes supported by the left.