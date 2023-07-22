What Was Pamela Butlerb Cause of Death? ‘NBC Dateline’ to Rerun Verdict of Infamous Washington, DC Double Murder Case

Recently the news has come on the internet that Pamela Butler’s vanishing and killing and it took over 10 years to reach a last judgment. Meanwhile, her remains have yet to be found. Pamela Butler has passed away at the age of 47. She was a computer analyst who was from Washington DC. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the 2009 murder case was restarted many times at the insistence of Pamela’s brother Derrick, who stayed active on the Investigation for the over 10 years that it took to bring her magistrate. NBC’s ‘Dateline” will do a rerun of their 2022 episode based on the case, called ‘A Haunting Stretch of Road’. It will be broadcast on Friday, 21 July 2023. Since the news came on the internet lots of people are very stunned and currently this news is gaining huge attention from the people. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Was Pamela Butlerb Cause of Death?

Pamela’s murder was a crime that created a meeting of individuals and formed relationships on online platforms a scary option for many. Pamela, 47 years old, met Jose Rodriguez-Cruz online in 2009 and began dating him. They had known each other for about 5 months when she mysteriously vanished from her two-story Washington, DC home. Her family member reported her missing report when they discovered it in a messy state and Pamela was nowhere to be found. You are on the right page for more information about news, so please read the complete article.

While there was a crippling shortage of proof, the discovery of another murder case's connection with him encouraged additional inquiry against Jose. Jose's ex-wife, Marta Rodriguez had also vanished and her remains were identified in 2018, 27 years after they have been found in 1991. Jose had a record of assault and abuse in his relationships with females. Years later, he admitted to killing Pamela after a persistent investigation by the investigators. Pamela's concern for security around her home aided her murder inquiry. It was the same place where Marta's body was discovered. But, Pamela's remains are yet to be found.