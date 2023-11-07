What Was Peter White Cause of Death? ‘All My Children’ Actor Passed Away at 86

Peter White has passed away at the age of 86 after succumbing to a melanoma at his home in Los Angeles, according to a rep for his costar, Kathleen Noone, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. White, who was best known for his roles in the beloved soap opera ‘All My Children’ and the iconic musical comedy ‘The Boy in the Band,’ turned his 86th birthday last month. Peter White was born on New York City’s Upper East Side, White, who turned 86 last month, is best known for playing Linc Tyler in ABC’s “All My Children” from 1974 to 2005.
He was one of four actors to play the role of the son of Ruth Warrick’s character Phoebe (Phoebe Tyler) on the show, which ran for 12 episodes between 1976 and 2005. He returned to the show sporadically throughout the 1980s and 1990s. White’s career wasn’t limited to television. He also had a notable theatrical career, beginning in 1968 with Alan McCarthy in “The Boys in the Band,” an off-broadway production that explored new territory.
What Was Peter White Cause of Death?
The play, which was set in Manhattan during a period of limited and often negative representation of LGBTQ+ characters, was a seminal moment in the history of queer representation. Despite the ambiguity of the material, White and his castmates pushed the production to a new level of success. White recalls, “On opening night, no one knew what we had; we just thought it was a play, it was something new, it was different, and it was good. It was a 100% gay audience. The next day, it was insane.” The production’s popularity increased significantly, and White pointed out that it was not simply a “gay play”, but rather a play with gay characters. This courageous decision was supported by his mentor, the deceased actress, Myrna Loy.
White’s acting career didn’t end there either. He went to college at Northwestern and Yale, where he studied acting. He got his first TV job on CBS’s ‘Secret Storm’, playing Jerry Ames in 1965-66. He then went on to guest-star in ‘N.Y. P.D.’ in 1968, and in 1971 he made his TV debut as Dr. Sanjay Hiller on CBS’s “Love Is A Much-Splendored Thing”. He also did a movie called “Pursuit Of Happiness” and his Broadway debut was in 1975. He had a brief stint on ABC’s ‘The Colbys’ in 1985-86. According to Kathleen Noone, White was not married and had no children. Stay tuned to our and get updated news from us.
Leave a Comment