What Was Peter White Cause of Death? ‘All My Children’ Actor Passed Away at 86

Peter White has passed away at the age of 86 after succumbing to a melanoma at his home in Los Angeles, according to a rep for his costar, Kathleen Noone, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. White, who was best known for his roles in the beloved soap opera ‘All My Children’ and the iconic musical comedy ‘The Boy in the Band,’ turned his 86th birthday last month. Peter White was born on New York City’s Upper East Side, White, who turned 86 last month, is best known for playing Linc Tyler in ABC’s “All My Children” from 1974 to 2005.

He was one of four actors to play the role of the son of Ruth Warrick’s character Phoebe (Phoebe Tyler) on the show, which ran for 12 episodes between 1976 and 2005. He returned to the show sporadically throughout the 1980s and 1990s. White’s career wasn’t limited to television. He also had a notable theatrical career, beginning in 1968 with Alan McCarthy in “The Boys in the Band,” an off-broadway production that explored new territory.