What Was Ray Rice Cause of Death? Scottsburg Radio Station Owner Passed Away

Ray Rice, the Mexican radio station owner sadly passed away. Yes, Ray Rice was one of the popular personalities of the county who passed away at the hospital. According to the sources, the news of his death was confirmed on Monday, January 9, 2023, on social media. According to the sources, the radio station owner dies after his family pleaded to bring him home after being suffered from an emergency in the last few days. And the news came out that Ray Rice, who was the owner of the Mexican radio station sadly passed away after suffering a stroke. Here, we are going to share some more details of the incident. Keep reading this article to get the latest updates.

After he suffered a stroke, Ray was evacuated from Mexico to a Texas hospital. But, his close and loved ones are still trying to know what was the reason behind his sudden death and how did it happen with him? Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, his loved ones are paying tributes to him and giving him deep sorrow. He was happily married. Ray’s family is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member.

How Did Ray Rice Die?

According to the sources, when Ray experienced a stroke in Mexico, Ray Rice couldn’t survive and Ray Rice passed away in Southern Indiana on Sunday night. Amy Nicholas, who is a daughter of Ray Rie claimed that her father took his last breath at 07:30 PM. She shared a picture of her father and captioned,” At around 07:30 PM tonight, I hugged my dad as he left this world. For those of you who prayed so hard, please know your prayers were felt and answered”.

Some of the sources told that Ray was recently on a vacation on a cruise ship in the Caribbean sea and at the time, he experienced high blood sugar, which was also affecting his diabetes, and contracted pneumonia. After the ship reached in Mexico’s dock, he was transported to the hospital. When he was admitted to the state, his family pleaded to bring him back home.

Ray Rice was the owner of |105.3 FM which has a license in Scottsburg, Indiana and serves the Louisville, Kentucky. Now, DR Rice Broadcasting, Inc owns the station. He is a wonderful friend, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Currently, the entire family is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member.