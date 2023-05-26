What Was Rebecca Bliefnick Cause of Death? Family Feud And Controversy Explained

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Rebecca Bliefnick has died. She was a nurse based in Illinois who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 41. Recently her passing news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms and many people are very saddened. Now people are searching for Rebecca Bliefnick’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and how did she die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Rebecca Bliefnick has been found dead in her home on February 23. After her death husband was arrested for the murder of his wife. Before her death, she made sure to tell her sister via a message that her hubby, Tim, would be the person of interest if something occurred to her. Currently, her husband is in custody and the murder was reported as domestic violence. You are on the right page for the information so please read the complete article.

What Was Rebecca Bliefnick Cause of Death?

Rebecca Bliefnick was a nurse based in Illinois who was elected for International Daisy Award which is awarded to honor exceptional care by amazing nurses. Her full name was Rebecca Bernadette Bernadette Postle Bliefnick and she was born on 19 November 1981 in Quincy Illinois. She was a very talented person who was also known for her kind nature. She was married to a very famous American businessman Timothy Bliefnick. They both met in high school and fell in love. In 2019 they got married. She will be always missed by her close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Rebecca and her husband were going through a bitter divorce and were legally battling for custody of their three kids. Reportedly, she was shot 14 times. The crime location also had damage, her husband shot her after breaking in through a second-story window. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. Her funeral ceremony happened on 3 March 2023 at Calvary Cemetery in Quincy, Ill. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms.