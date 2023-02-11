What Was Ron Lewis Cause Of Death? Boxing Left Shocked as Respected Journalist Ron Lewis Dies at 54

The journalism and sports community is mourning the passing of the beloved and talented boxing writer Ron Lewis who died at the age of 54. Yes, the popular boxing writer Ron Lewis has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. Let us tell you that Lewis primarily worked for the Times during his two decades in the UK national media, and was known for his encyclopedic knowledge of the fight game, his deep contacts book, and his kindness. Since the news of the writer was announced on social media, his readers and colleagues have been paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time.

Ian Hart took his Facebook account to pay tributes to him and wrote,” Devastated to hear of the sudden passing this morning of my friend and colleague from the Boxing Writer Club Ron Lewis aged 54″. Ian described an “excellent journalist” as Ron Lewis who has gone from this world. The post continued,” The Boxing correspondent of the Times and Sunday Times Ron was not only an excellent journalist but a real Gent and a loving husband and father. Not for the first time and sadly not the last we’ve lost one of the good guys”.

What Was Ron Lewis Cause Of Death?

Since the news of the writer was announced on the Internet, his loved ones and family members are paying tribute to him. Along with this, his colleagues are trying to know the cause of his death which is believed to be cardiac arrest. Yes, the artist suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday, February 10, 2023. Ron Lewis was also known affectionately as Big Ron because of his work and talent.

Liam Smith, the former WBO world champion was one of those who sent his condolences and called Lewis a “proper gentleman” and admitted that he was “absolutely gutted”.

Ron Lewis began his career in journalism at the Hounslow Chronicle in the late 1990s before working weekend shifts as a subeditor at the Guardian and the Daily Mail. He worked as a sports writer for 17 years at the Times, where he covered three Olympic Games, two World Athletics Championships, and numerous big fights in Las Vegas along the way. Along with this, he also covers Premier League matches, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon. The news was confirmed by Lewis’ wife Ellie who wrote,” It was a complete shock. It’s wonderful reading all your messages and memories of him as his phone keeps pinging. Thank you for everyone who was a part of his life”.