What Was Ryan Palmer Cause Of Death? Founder of Zija International Passed Away

It is saddened to learn that the CEO and Founder of Zija International, Ryal Palmer sadly passed away on Sunday. The news of his death was confirmed in the last few days and since news of his death was confirmed, many individuals including his friends and colleagues paid tributes to him and gave deep condolences to his family. Ryal Palmer was a popular Utah businessman who was known for leading the Natural Health and Wellness Revolution. His sudden death has left everyone in shockwaves as he was a loving and caring member of the family who always gave his best to his work.

Since the news came into the limelight, many people including his friends and other people are searching to know the exact cause of his death, Was he suffering from any disease? Here are lots of rumors circulating on social media that he met an accident, he was diagnosed with a disease, and more. Before any official updates, we can’t share the exact details related to his death. So, let’s find out what was the cause of his death and was it revealed yet or not. Keep reading this article.

Who Was Ryan Palmer?

Ryan was a famous businessman in Utah who is known for his hard work and talent. Ryan was known for leading the Natural Health and Wellness Revolution. Through this business, he want to spread that passion in the world. He received his college education at Mountain View High School in Orem, Utah. Originally, he was from Orem but remains a longtime resident of Lindon, Utah.

Unfortunately, Ryan’s sudden death has left the entire Zija community devastated. Many residents are trying to know the reason behind his sudden passing. He founded Zija International in 2004 and with his success, he grew up with others in his business and reached with his success to the International level. He had a mission for the people to take control of their lives and experience true freedom through opportunity creation in network marketing.

According to the sources, the official autopsy report of Ryan has not been revealed yet. Neither family nor the police shared the details related to his death. It is reported that the businessman passed away peacefully in his sleep while vacationing with his beloved wife Becky. A post reads,” People please be respectful and send love and prayers for the Palmer family at this time. You’ve left your mark and your job is done. R I P Ryan Palmer. God bless you Becky and the boys and may God keep you covered in his blanket of comfort at this time. We are sending our deepest condolences love, and sympathy”.