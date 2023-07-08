What Was Saruk Tamrakar Cause of Death? Actor Saruk Tamrakar Found Dead at his Residence

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Saruk Tamraker. The breaking news is coming that Saruk Tamraker is no more. As per reports, he committed suicide. His suicide news left everyone in shock. Currently, his demise news is in the headlines of social media. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. This news is circulating all around the internet and making huge controversy. People want to know why did he commit suicide. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the columns and read the full article. Let’s read this in detail.

As per the sources, the breaking news is coming that Saruk Tamrakar commits suicide. This is a very tough time for his family. There is no one knows how difficult time is for his family. People like to know about him in detail. In this article, we are going to talk deeply about him. There are questions raised after his death. People have very eager to know about him. Not only that we are also going to give the information about his family to our readers as they all are searching about them over the internet.

What Was Saruk Tamrakar Cause of Death?

As we know that Saruk Tamrakar was a very famous and well-known actor, and model. His journey is very difficult. He was a very hardworking person. he made his name in the film industry himself. He has a notable performance in various movies. He gained attention and appreciation from audiences. His versatile performances in these movies have established him as a rising star in the film industry. He was only 31 years old at the time of his death. He was born on September 19, 1992. He was born in Nepal, Kathmandu. His profession was actor and model. He was Nepalese.

Further, was died after committing suicide. He passed away on July 6, 2023. His death place is Ratopul, Kathmandu. His father and mother’s name is Sanu and Rukmani. He was being the sole child in his family. According to the sources, his dead body was found on Thursday and his dead body was found hanging in his room, as stated by SP Sitaram Rijal of the Kathmandu Police Range. He was suspended from a plastic pipe on the staircase railing of his house. Still, the investigation is still ongoing. The main reason behind this still is still unknown. May his soul rest in peace.