On July 21st, 2021, 23-year-old scaffolder, Shane Jerome, tragically passed away after being stabbed to death. His wife and witnesses were among those who witnessed the shocking incident. The investigation revealed that McNeil was heavily involved in violent content, including videos that glorified knives, creating an unforgivable image of the murderer who was convicted of the crime. The tragic death of the young scaffolder serves as a stark reminder of the impact a single act of violence can have on a family, an individual, and even a community. Witnesses witnessed McNeil dismounting from his horse and plunging a large knife into Mr. Jerome, resulting in the young scaffolder’s death. The incident was so sudden and devastating that it left onlookers in a state of shock.

Shane, an employed stuntman, was on a motorbike while working on music videos when the assault occurred. The assailant, a 24-year-old male, was on the back of a Santa Rican pushbike, approaching from the opposite direction. McNeil dismounted and, with a large knife in his hand, attacked Mr. Jerome, leaving the young scaffolder with life-threatening injuries. The incident left onlookers in shock and highlighted the extreme and vicious nature of the attack. The case showed that McNeil had a lot of violent content on his phone, including rap videos that glorified using a knife. It paints a dark picture of the convicted killer. Shanae Jerome’s death is a reminder of how pointless violence can take a toll on people, families, and whole communities.