What Was Sherry Pollex Cause Of Death? Former Girlfriend of NASCAR’s Martin Truex Jr., dead at 44

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of Sherry Pollex and the news of the deceased is running in the trends of the internet. She was a passionate cancer research benefactor and made an important contribution to cancer research. Her death news stunned her family members and many of her loved ones are expressing their sadness for her demise. Lots of people are showing thier interest in knowing more about herself and her death by hitting online platforms, so we made an article and shared all the available details related to her death.

Her unexpected death is creating a buzz on the internet and many social media users are mourning for her. The deceased death news was announced by her husband through statements. She died on 17 September 2023 and she was 44 years old at the time of her passing. She died due to ovarian cancer and it was confirmed by her husband. It is shared that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014 and silently batting with it. Now, her sudden death sent shockwaves of grief over the internet, and her death news was shared on Facebook.

What Was Sherry Pollex Cause Of Death?

She was a beloved wife of Martin Truex and the couple had a long-term relationship together and her partner was an important part of her happy life. She was mostly known for cancer research and she established the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to promote pediatric cancer research in 2007 with her husband. Her husband is one of the popular racers who won various awards including the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2017 and the Xfinity Series championship in 2004 and 2005. The couple was living together from 2005 to 2023 until the separation in January they shared their lives. Now, her sudden death is heartbreaking news for her partner and her loved ones.

She played an important role in improving the lives of those affected by this relentless disease and helped them through her foundation. She was popular for her relationship with NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. but recently, she publicly announced their separation. If we talk about her disease, Ovarian cancer is a growth of cells that forms in the ovaries which can invade and destroy healthy body tissue. Her funeral and obituary arrangements will be announced later date and we will update you soon.