What Was Stacey Pack Cause of Death? Singer David Pack’s Wife Dies From Cancer

A very famous American singer David Pack's wife Stacey Pack has passed away recently. Stacey Pack is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Thursday. The former lead singer of 70s mellow rock band David Pack is mouring the loss of his beloved wife.

Stacey Pack was the wife of David Pack who is known as a legendary recording artist. Stacey Pack took her last breath on 9 February 2023, Thursday. David confirmed the passing news of his wife Stacey Pack on his official Facebook page. On the basis of the report, Stacey passed away after a brave 5-year fight with metastatic breast cancer.

As we already mentioned, David Pack announced his wife Stacey Pack's demise news on his official Facebook page and the statement reads the following. My wifey, best friend, muse, and mom of our son Jackson (17) has passed away due to a brave five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Only 50, she was more than great…and without her, I feel as if my life preserver was taken away as I drift out into the open sea.

As far as we know, Stacey Pack was born on 10 July 1972. David and Stacey met 20 years ago and instantly discovered they had a common love of music and a shared faith. She shifted from her born Annapolis, and the beautiful couple was married in Kauai. The couple was blessed with a son. Stacey was an amazing woman who will be missed by her close ones. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to Stacey's family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.