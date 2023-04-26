What Was Steve Zengel Cause of Death? CEO of Los Caidos Cigars Passed Away

Today we are going to share the big news that is CEO of Los Caidos cigars is died. Steve Zengel, founder and CEO of Los Caidos Cigars, passed away on April 23, 2023. Let’s look at how Steve Zengel, CEO of Los Caidos Cigars died and the cause of Steve Zengel’s death in detail. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Keep reading to know all the information related to this case.

The Los Cados cigar brand, which debuted in 2016, was founded by Zengel, who is well-known in the premium cigar sector. The New Jersey native worked as a college basketball coach and professor. These jobs provided him with the opportunity to train youth, which was very satisfying to him. On April 23, 2023, Steve Zengel, the founder and CEO of Los Caicos Cigars, passed away after a brief illness. The following statement, given by his wife Lori Mitchell, and published by a friend of theirs on social media, The cause of Steve Jangle’s death has not yet been disclosed.

What Was Steve Zengel Cause of Death?

There is no information available on the cause of Steve Jangle’s death. We will update you about the cause of Steve Jangle’s death once we get the information from the correct source. Steve Zengel’s cause of death has left the community in shock. The incident has attracted international media and general public attention. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people.

People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace. God has a plan for each and every one of us that we may not understand, but he is in a better place now, and may he rest easy. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.