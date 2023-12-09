What Was Sundy Whiteside Cause of Death? Board President of SLACO Passed Away

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Sundy Whiteside, President of the Board at SLACO, has passed away. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Sundy Whiteside, Co-Chair of the Vacancy Advisory Committee within the St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative, has sadly passed away. She was a devoted individual dedicated to infusing love, beautification, and promoting homeownership in her cherished city. Sundy Whiteside, originally from St. Louis, Missouri, held the role of board president at the St. Louis Association of Community Organizations (SLACO).

Additionally, she co-founded the St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative, where she served as the co-chair for the group’s vacancy advisory committee. Sundy earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Missouri University of Science & Technology and completed her high school education at Cardinal Ritter College Preparatory High School. Throughout her professional journey, Sundy occupied positions such as a factory information systems engineer at Daimler Chrysler and a project engineer at MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc. Additionally, she contributed as a site and technology coordinator for the St. Louis County and City Community Action Agencies. Sundy was licensed in Missouri real estate and took charge of managing two companies: Equitable Development Strategies (EDS), a consulting firm, and Homeownership for All.

What Was Sundy Whiteside Cause of Death?

Renowned for her community engagement, Sundy served as a Tax Increment Financing Commissioner for the City of St. Louis, appointed by Mayor Francis Slay, spanning the years 2000 to 2014. She held memberships in various organizations, including the National Society of Black Engineers, the Technology Committee of the Girl Scout Council of the Greater St. Louis Board, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Sundy’s unwavering commitment to community service earned recognition.

In 2019, she was honored with the Community Planning Champion Award by the American Planning Association’s St. Louis Metro Section. The City of St. Louis acknowledged her contributions in 2008 for her service on the Tax Increment Financing Commission and in 2016 for her dedication to community service by the Neighbourhood Stabilisation Team. The passing of Sundy Whiteside has created a void in the hearts of those acquainted with her.

Though the exact cause of her demise is yet to be disclosed, the community anticipates additional details. The announcement of Sundy’s passing was made by the St. Louis Association of Community Organizations (SLACO). Sundy Whiteside’s legacy is characterized by unwavering dedication to her community, leaving an enduring impact on St. Louis. Her efforts in neighborhood development, advocacy for homeownership, and active participation in diverse organizations exemplify a life devoted to serving others. While the community grieves her loss, they also contemplate the inspiration she imparted and the transformative influence she had on making St. Louis a better place for everyone.