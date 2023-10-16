What Was Suzanne Somers Cause of Death? Suzanne Somers Dead at 76 After Breast Cancer Battle

In this article, we are announcing the passing of Suzanne Somers. The breaking news is coming that the American actress and singer recently passed away. Yes, you are reading right that the American actress Suzanne Marie Somers passed away. The sudden passing of Suzanne Marie Somers left the whole shocked. People have many quarries regarding this news. People are coming on the internet and searching for her cause of death. Her fans want to know how she died. What was her cause of death? Was she suffering from any serious illness? This article helps you solve all these questions. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, the breaking news is coming that the American actress and singer Suzanne Marie Somers passed away. Suzanne Marie Somers was born on October 16, 1946. She was a very famous American actress, author, singer, businesswoman, and health spokesperson. She has a huge fan following all over the world. Currently, netizens hitting search engines regarding her illness and health. People are showing their interest to know about her health update. As per the sources, the American actress Suzanne was going to turn 77 on October 16, 2023. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Was Suzanne Somers Cause of Death?

Now, the question is raised what was her cause of death let us inform you that she was suffering from stage II breast cancer. She was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer in April 2000. Further, her hip was fractured in 2020. Suddenly, in July 2023 her breath cancer returned. The American actress Suzanne Somers passed away on October 15, 2023. She took her last breath at her home in Palm Springs, California. She was going to turn 77 before her death on October 16, 2023. She played a famous role in Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company and Carol Foster Lambert on Step by Step. Keep reading.

Let’s take a little look at her profile. As we earlier mentioned Suzanne Somers was an American actress. She was also the author of many books. Suzanne Marie Somers was also the author of two autobiographies. She grew up in San Bruno, California. Suzanne’s one of the most popular books is Knockout which is based on alternative cancer treatment. The American actress and author Suzanne completed high school at Mercy High School which is located in Burlingame, California. She was survived by her husband Alan Hamel and her son Bruce Somers Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family who are going through a difficult time. Keep following Dekh News for more updates.