What Was Tohru Okada Cause Of Death? Creator of PlayStation’s Iconic Logo Sound Dies

One of the most admired and talented figures in the history of Japanese animation, Tohru Okada sadly passed away at an old age. Yes, Tohru Okada who is known for directing some of the most iconic Japanese anime series has gone from this world leaving his community and family devastated. Let us tell you that Tohru was considered one of the most influential directors of the 1970s and 80s and also helped the industry to come in shape as we know it today. Let’s check out how did it happen and what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing.

Since the news of the artist was announced on social media, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to the family members who lost their beloved member. He was not just a father but a son, a husband, and a beautiful soul who always stood with everyone. His work is best known for the classic series “Space Battleship Yamato” and “Mobile Suit Gundam“. Being a director, he was also the popular musician behind the distinctive sound that has accompanied the PlayStation logo in advertisements for a quarter century.

What Was Tohru Okada Cause Of Death?

The news of his death was confirmed by his bandmates today on Twitter as well as the Japanese news site, Excite. According to the official sources, the news of his death was confirmed on Friday, February 23, 2023, but Okada took his last breath on February 14, 2023. As per the reports, Tohru Okada died due to heart failure on the morning of February 14.

Born in 1949 in Tokyo, Japan. He took his education from Tokyo University of the Arts, and completed his graduation in 1971. He began his career as an animator at Toei Animation. He worked on various projects, including the classic series Space Battleship Yamato. He worked as an animation director on a number of projects during the 1970s and 80s.

Along with this, he also worked in projects such as Mobile Suit Gundam, and the animated film Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. During his entire career, he helped the industry to come into shape. He is also known for working on detailed animation and realistic backgrounds and characters in his work. Unfortunately, the talented figure has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. Tohru Okada will be always remembered by his fans and loved ones.