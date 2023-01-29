What Was Tori Cause of Death? Nollywood Actor IK Ogbonna’s Mum Passed Away, Obituary

The Nollywood industry is mourning after learning about the passing of their popular actor, Ikechukwu Ogbonna’s mother sadly passed away. It is hard to accept that Ikechukwu Ogbonna’s who is also popular as IK Ogbonna, the mother has gone from this world leaving her family devastated. According to the sources, IK Ogbonna’s mother Tori dies on Saturday, January 29, 2023. As per the reports, the news of Ogbonna’s mother was confirmed by himself after taking his Instagram account and also shared a beautiful video of her mother. Let’s see what happened to her and what was the cause of her death. Keep reading this article.

Unfortunately, actor IK Ogbonna’s mother has gone from this world leaving her entire family devastated including her grandchildren, son and others. As per the reports, the actor announced the death of her mother itself on Instagram. Along with the post, he also shared a video of her mother spending quality time of her and wrote,” Rest In peace, my angel”. Since the news of her death was confirmed, many popular celebrities and other individuals are paying tribute to her and given their deep condolences to the entire family. Keep reading to know more details here.

Who Was IK Ogbonna’s Mother Tori?

Sadly, Tori has gone from this world and devastated her entire family. The news of her passing was confirmed by her son, IK Ogbonna. According to the sources, the actor didn’t announce the cause of her death yet but the sources are trying to collect more details. Some of the sources are claiming that Tori dies due to her age-health ailments. We will update with official reports. Many confirmed that the actor’s mother passed away three days ago and he first posted on Instagram just a day ago.

Born as Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, better known by his loved ones, IK Ogbonna is a popular Nigerian model, actor, director, and a well-known television personality who had appeared in some of the best-known movies. Along with this, the actor has worked with lots of well-known faces in the industry. He also appeared alongside Tonto Dikeh and Ino Edo in Playing Safe.

If we talk about his career so, IK Ogbonna has remained participant in the Amstel Malta Box Office television show auditions and was chosen. He has modeled for a sizable amount of time. Currently, the actor is suffering from a difficult time as he lost his beloved mother. Tori will be always remembered by her loved ones.