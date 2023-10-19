What Was Violet King Henry Cause of Death? First Black Woman Lawyer in Canada Dies

Good Day Readers, Today we will disclose the situation revealing When did the lawyer, Violet King Henry, pass away? Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The passing of Violet King Henry continues to be a deeply mourned moment that lingers in the memories of many. In this article, we will delve into everything you need to know about Violet King Henry, both before and after her demise. Born on October 18, 1929, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Violet King Henry was a distinguished Canadian lawyer.

She held several significant distinctions, including being Canada’s first black woman lawyer, the first black individual to graduate in law in Alberta, and the first black person to be admitted to the Alberta Bar. Violet King Henry’s father, John, and his extended family made their way to Amber Valley, Alberta, in 1911, as part of a migration of African American farmers from Oklahoma to Alberta. This movement was both a response to the Great Migration and a means to escape racist laws. They settled in Keystone, Alberta, which is now known as Breton, Alberta, located southwest of Edmonton. Their migration to Canada was part of a government initiative to encourage farmers from the Southern United States to settle in the Canadian Prairies, even though the original plan by Clifford Sifton had anticipated white settlers.

What Was Violet King Henry Cause of Death?

While attending Crescent Heights High School, Violet King Henry served as the Girls Association president during her twelfth grade and made her distinctive career aspiration in criminal law, which was even noted in her yearbook. In 1948, she commenced her studies at the University of Alberta and became a member of the feminist Blue Stocking Club, patterned after the Blue Stockings Society. Her active roles included serving as the Vice-President of the Students Union and representing the Students’ Union within the National Federation of Canadian University Students.



Upon embarking on her law degree, Violet King found herself among a mere three women in a class of 142 students. King successfully completed her law degree at the University of Alberta in 1953 and gained admission to the Alberta bar in 1954. Violet King Henry dedicated many years of her life to the legal profession and often addressed issues related to race, gender, and interreligious relations. Around 1956, she relocated to Ottawa and assumed a senior administrative position at Citizenship and Immigration Canada within the federal civil service. During her tenure, she received two promotions and served at a time when Ellen Fairclough became the first woman member of the Canadian cabinet and Minister of Immigration. By 1962, significant strides had been taken within the department to combat racism and uphold the principles of the new Bill of Rights.



In 1963, King moved to the United States and took on executive roles within the YW/YMCA in Newark, New Jersey, and later in Chicago, Illinois. She gained recognition for her efforts in helping African Americans secure employment. In 1976, she was appointed as the Executive Director of the national Council of YMCA’s Organisational Development Group. Violet King Henry’s passing occurred on March 30, 1982, when she was 52 years old. She passed away in New York, United States, where she was residing at the time of her unfortunate death. Prior to her passing, she had also made history as the first woman appointed to a senior management role within the American national YMCA. In 2022, Violet King Henry’s legacy is still commemorated for her exceptional contributions to Canadian law and Black education in Canada.

This recognition comes through the “Violet King Henry Law School Award” at the University of Alberta, a scholarship valued at $20,000, specifically designed for Black students at the university’s Faculty of Law. King is remembered for her unwavering resilience in challenging societal and workplace oppression faced by people of color throughout her career. Her impactful speech at the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Banquet remains a testament to her accomplishments, which shattered barriers and achieved milestones that were once thought unattainable for Black women.