What Was Waffler69 aka Taylor Cause Of Death? TikTok Star known For Eating bizarre Foods dead at 33

TikTok platform is one of the best entertaining platforms around the globe and watchers love to watch every single video whenever they scroll down. Unfortunately, there is another heartbreaking news for all the fans who knew TikTok star Waffler69 whose real name was Taylor. According to the sources, Taylor sadly passed away suddenly at the age of 33. Since the news of the personality went viral, many fans are taking to their social media handles to pay tribute to the fame and giving their deepest condolence to his family. Well, if you want to know more about him, keep reading this article as we are providing some important details related to his sudden passing.

According to the sources, Taylor was a well-known TikTok personality among his watchers across the world and he had gained a massive fan following because of his unusual foods and drinks. Yes, Taylor used to try out unusual foods and drinks on the platform. According to the sources, the news of Taylor’s passing was confirmed by his brother and fellow TikTok star, who goes by the name @Claydorm. He said,” I’m related to Waffler69, or my brother Taylor. He passed away around 10 PM on January 11, 2023, from a presumed heart attack”.

Who Was Waffler69 aka Taylor?

As we can see that Waffler69 is a TikTok account of Taylor who used to share his amazing content with the fans and captured the attention of his watchers across the world. As per the sources, Taylor had more than 1.7 million TikTok subscribers and mainly, and he loved to feature food and drinks in his videos. In his video, he tried various foods and drinks and provide his valuable reaction to his viewers. While providing his reviews, he also loves to do experiments with new things.

Apart from this, Taylor’s fans are also trying to find out the cause behind his unfortunate death. Well, Taylor’s brother Clayton revealed that he was suffering from discomfort and also called their mother. He added that things changed unexpectedly and the situation became worst than before which forced them to call an ambulance. They rushed Taylor to the hospital where he took his last breath surrounded by his mother and brother.

Now, Clayton launched a GoFundMe page to cover the final expenses. Well, the family didn’t share the details related to his obituary and funeral but it will be announced soon as the entire family is going through a difficult time because they just lost their beloved family member who has gone at a very young. Please, keep the memories of Taylor in your thoughts. #RIPTaylor