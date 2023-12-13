What Was Zahara Cause Of Death? South African Music Icon Passed Away at 36

Good day, Today a news has come stating about African pop singer Zahara and cause of her demise. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The late AfroPop sensation, Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkututana, a multi-award-winning artist, has sadly left us. Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa confirmed her passing in a late-night tweet, expressing deep condolences to her family and the South African music industry. Kodwa acknowledged Zahara’s remarkable and enduring influence on South African music, mourning the loss of a talented artist. Two weeks ago, Zahara’s family addressed media reports about her health on her social media accounts.

The posts revealed that the 35-year-old singer had been hospitalized due to “physical pains,” receiving medical attention. Unfortunately, she passed away on Monday at a private hospital, with the cause of death still pending determination. Zahara, renowned for her 2011 double platinum debut album “Loliwe,” leaves behind a legacy in the music industry. Zahara, the widely recognized South African singer-songwriter born as Bulelwa Mkutukana in East London, South Africa, emerged as the sixth child among seven siblings in the Phumlani Informal Settlement, born to Nokhaya and Mlamli Mkutukana. Demonstrating her vocal prowess from an early age, Zahara started singing in her school chorus at six and secured a place in the senior choir by the age of nine.

What Was Zahara Cause Of Death?

Adopting the stage name Zahara, meaning “blooming flower,” symbolizing her vibrant presence in the music scene. During her childhood, close friends affectionately called her “Spinach.” Known for her powerful vocals, Zahara became a member of the senior choir at the tender age of nine. Nicknamed “Spinach” during her childhood, her stage name, signifying a “blooming flower,” encapsulated her musical odyssey that commenced with street busking in East London. Zahara’s musical journey soared when she inked a deal with TS Records, unveiling her debut album “Loliwe” in 2011, achieving double platinum status. Despite personal hurdles, such as the tragic loss of her younger brother in 2014, Zahara persevered, delivering impactful music.

Transitioning to Warner Music in 2017, she released the highly successful “Mgodi,” her best-selling album. Her fifth album, “Nqaba Yam,” released in 2021, claimed the top spot on iTunes charts. Beyond her musical feats, Zahara made her television debut in 2021 as a guest judge on Idols South Africa. Bulelwa Mkutukana, the acclaimed South African musician known as Zahara, has passed away in a private Johannesburg hospital on Monday night. Hospitalized for two weeks due to liver complications, she succumbed shortly before 9 p.m., with her fiancé, Mpho Xaba, reportedly at her side. An official statement from the family regarding the circumstances of Zahara’s untimely death is anticipated. The South African music industry and fans collectively mourn the loss of this talented and influential artist.