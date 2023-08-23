What Will Be The Landing Process of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon? Live Streaming Timing

What will be the landing process of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon? The spacecraft needs to maneuver through a challenging interplay of gravitational forces and orbital dynamics before accomplishing a safe landing. This critical phase is often referred to as the ‘seven minutes of terror’ within the space industry. During this period, the spacecraft operates independently while engineers and scientists assume the role of spectators, similar to the general public.



During the extended journey of a spacecraft to another celestial body, it encounters various pivotal moments. Among these, one of the most intense is when it undertakes its final approach for landing. During those last minutes, the entire outcome teeters on a knife’s edge. The spacecraft must deftly navigate a complex ballet involving gravitational forces, orbital mechanics, and ultimately achieve a safe touchdown. Professionals in the space field refer to this nail-biting phase as the ‘seven minutes of terror.’ Throughout this duration, the spacecraft operates autonomously, leaving engineers and scientists in the role of mere observers, much like the general public.

What Will Be The Landing Process of Chandrayaan-3

The Indian space agency confronted this very challenge in 2019 during the Chandrayaan-2 mission. As it encircles the Moon, the Vikram Lander, an integral part of Chandrayaan 3, locates itself at a distance of 745.5 km from the designated landing point. It remains suspended around 30 km above the lunar terrain, traveling at a speed of 1.6 kilometers per second. Over the next 690 seconds, the engines of Chandrayaan 3 will be activated, comparable to applying slight pressure on a bicycle’s brakes, facilitating a gradual descent towards the lunar surface. This managed decrease in speed will lower its initial velocity to a quarter, enabling the Moon’s gravitational pull to guide the Vikram Lander downward at an approximate speed of 60 meters per second.



At the conclusion of this sequence, it will be a mere distance of 32 km from the designated landing area, floating approximately 7.5 km above the lunar terrain. This marks the opportune time to verify the safety of the chosen landing spot. ISRO has implemented improvements to streamline and enhance the process, increasing its speed and accuracy. Throughout this phase, the sensors on the Vikram Lander will be meticulously adjusted, guaranteeing the readiness of all components for the significant forthcoming event.



Following this, the Vikram Lander will gently land on the lunar surface. The landing sensors will send a signal to awaken the onboard computer, initiating the full activation of its systems. As a result, the Lander will power up completely, leading to the deployment of the ramp for the rover named Pragyan. Throughout this entire procedure, Vikram and Pragyan will snap pictures of each other. These images will be transmitted back to Earth using a specialized communication network that involves the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, propulsion module, and ISRO’s Deep Space Network Antennas.