Where is Danelo Cavalcante? Danelo Cavalcante Tried To Contact Two Former Coworkers

In this article, we are going to talk about Danelo Cavalcante. As per the sources, the breaking news is coming that a Pennsylvania murderer was spotted clean-shaven after stealing a vehicle. The man changed his look and stole a vehicle. He did run from law enforcement. Currently, his name is becoming a new topic on the internet for the discussion. This article, helps you to learn about the recent viral news of Danelo Cavalcante. This news made headlines on the internet. The moment his news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and gained much attention from the viewers. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a man from Chester, Pennsylvania changed his disappearance and stole a vehicle to run from law enforcement. His search is still ongoing and it is almost 12 days. He escaped from law enforcement and after that, he changed his looks. He also steals a vehicle. People are very eager to know about him. What did he do? Why has his name gone viral? What actually matters? After the research, it was found that he killed his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend in front of her two children. Keep reading.

Where is Danelo Cavalcante?

Danelo Cavalcante is a 34-year-old man who recently escaped from prison after receiving a life sentence. He escaped from the jail on August 31, 2023, and still he is not caught. It is almost 12 days and he is out of police custody. After his escape, he changed his identity and stole a vehicle. The authorities closed the schools and there were almost 400 hundred police officers searching for him. The escaped prisoner is said to be very dangerous. The authorities do not want to take any risks. He has changed for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of the victim’s children.

The killer name Danelo Cavalcante was seen last on September 10 after escaping from the jail near Phoenixville. He was captured on a doorbell camera. In the picture, you can see that Danelo Cavalcante is wearing a white T-shirt and at that time he has not shaved his beard. As per the U.S Marshals Service Philadephia, “Last night prison escape Danelo Cavalcante was seen in the Phoexniville area of Chester County. He was clean-shaven, a hooded sweatshirt, hat, green pants, and white shoes. He also stole a white vehicle. The department also shared a picture of Danelo Cavalcante on the internet. The department requests the local people to help in this case. Keep following this page to know more viral news.