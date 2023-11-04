Headline

Where Is Influencer Belle Gibson? What Happened To Instagram Blogger?

A two-part documentary series on IVTX will explore the shocking true story of Bella Gibson, the renowned wellness influencer who falsely claimed to have cancer. The documentary will explore the circumstances surrounding Gibson’s fraudulent claims, as well as how she was able to deceive so many people. According to reports, Gibson earned millions through her false claims that she had been cured of terminal cancer through her dedication to wellness and healthy eating, as evidenced by her numerous Instagram followers, apps, and cookbooks.

Influencer Belle Gibson

Where Is Instagram Blogger Belle Gibson

Belle Gibson, a well-known wellness influencer, achieved a great deal of notoriety and financial success after asserting that she had been cured of terminal cancer through her dedication to wellness and a healthy diet. In 2013, her app, Whole Pantry, was recognized by Apple as the best food and drink app of the year. This was followed by book deals and the publication of her cookbook in 2014. Despite making large profits and claiming to donate to charities, questions were raised as to the veracity of her story, health claims, and charitable contributions. In April 2015, Gibson revealed that none of these claims were accurate.

The search for Instagram’s worst con artist follows wellness influencer, Belle Gibson, as she fakes her cancer diagnosis. The two-part documentary series on ITVX will explore who she is, why she did what she did, and the consequences of her deception. Belle claims to have undergone three heart transplants, died twice on an operating table, and was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor with a life expectancy of six months. It all began with a post claiming she had a malignant brain tumor. Belle’s web of deceit came to light when her book “The Woman Who Fools the World” was published in 2014, contradicting her previous statements. The book was published by authors, Beau Donelly & Nick Toscano, who exposed her deceitful charity claims.

In September 2017, Gibson was found guilty of fraud and was sentenced to pay a $410,000 Australian ($240,000) fine to a charitable foundation. Subsequently, her residence was searched in 2021 to recoup funds to pay for the fine, which had not yet been paid. Gibson’s current whereabouts are unknown. The former social media influencer has maintained a low profile since she was exposed as a fraud. She is not included in the documentary, and any recordings of her may have been taken from her prior works. You can stay tuned to our site www.dekhnews.com to get more news updates.

