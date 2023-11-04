Where Is Influencer Belle Gibson? What Happened To Instagram Blogger?

A two-part documentary series on IVTX will explore the shocking true story of Bella Gibson, the renowned wellness influencer who falsely claimed to have cancer. The documentary will explore the circumstances surrounding Gibson’s fraudulent claims, as well as how she was able to deceive so many people. According to reports, Gibson earned millions through her false claims that she had been cured of terminal cancer through her dedication to wellness and healthy eating, as evidenced by her numerous Instagram followers, apps, and cookbooks.
Where Is Instagram Blogger Belle Gibson
Belle Gibson, a well-known wellness influencer, achieved a great deal of notoriety and financial success after asserting that she had been cured of terminal cancer through her dedication to wellness and a healthy diet. In 2013, her app, Whole Pantry, was recognized by Apple as the best food and drink app of the year. This was followed by book deals and the publication of her cookbook in 2014. Despite making large profits and claiming to donate to charities, questions were raised as to the veracity of her story, health claims, and charitable contributions. In April 2015, Gibson revealed that none of these claims were accurate.
In September 2017, Gibson was found guilty of fraud and was sentenced to pay a $410,000 Australian ($240,000) fine to a charitable foundation. Subsequently, her residence was searched in 2021 to recoup funds to pay for the fine, which had not yet been paid. Gibson's current whereabouts are unknown. The former social media influencer has maintained a low profile since she was exposed as a fraud. She is not included in the documentary, and any recordings of her may have been taken from her prior works.
