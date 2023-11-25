Where Is Kellie Chauvin Now? Ex-Husband Derek Chauvin Stabbed in Prison Attack

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating about Kellie Chauvin and her ex-husband derek chauvin. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Derek Chauvin, known for his involvement in George Floyd’s death, was recently attacked in an Arizona federal prison. Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Kellie Chauvin, who faced a 20-day jail term and over $38,000 in fines for six years of tax evasion, now lives in a tranquil Wisconsin suburb. She has conveyed that the legal troubles have deeply impacted her, describing it as having “ruined my life.”

According to court records in Washington County, Minnesota, Kellie faced charges in 2020, including six felony counts for submitting false or fraudulent tax returns and three felony counts for not filing tax returns from 2014 to 2019. Prosecutors claimed the couple omitted a substantial income of $464,433, leading to $21,853 in unpaid taxes. Earlier this year, Kellie admitted guilt to two counts of failing to file a tax return, resulting in a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of seven other charges, as reported by Insider. Concurrently, Derek, sentenced to 22-and-a-half years for Floyd’s murder, experienced an unforeseen attack at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

Where Is Kellie Chauvin Now?

The assault, documented on November 24, resulted in injuries to the former officer, though he is now in stable condition. While the FBI offices in Phoenix and Minneapolis acknowledged their awareness of the incident, additional details are anticipated from the Bureau of Prisons. Greg Erickson, Derek’s attorney, mentioned he’s in the process of verifying details about the assault. On Friday, the Bureau of Prisons issued a statement confirming an assault at the Tucson prison at approximately 12:30 pm, referring to the victim as “an incarcerated individual.” The statement highlighted that responding staff implemented life-saving measures for the individual, who was later transferred to a hospital for treatment, according to CNN.

In the tax evasion case, prosecutors assert that Derek and Kellie failed to disclose income details in their tax returns from 2016 to 2019. This omission encompassed Derek’s off-duty security work for the Minneapolis Police Department and Kellie’s photography business. Court documents also disclose a June 2020 phone call between the Chauvins, during which Kellie informed Derek about the investigation into their unfiled tax returns. Derek’s legal challenges persist, as the US Supreme Court recently denied his appeal on the state conviction without comment or a recorded vote. Despite arguing for an unfair trial, the high court rejected his appeal.