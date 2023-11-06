Where is Laura Dern Now? Oscar-Winning Actress Heaps Praise on Taylor Swift After ‘Bejeweled’ Collab

In this report, we will be discussing the recent buzz surrounding Laura Dern. She is a well-known actress, who has even won an Oscar for her outstanding performances. However, her name is currently making headlines on social media not for her acting, but for her friendship with a pop star. Laura Dern’s name has become a trending topic on the internet and has been gaining a lot of attention from viewers lately. The fans of Laura Dern are showing their interest in knowing about Laura Dern and her recent viral news. This article helps you to learn the recent viral news of Laura Dern. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the Oscar-winning actress heaps praise on Taylor Swift after “Bejeweled” collab. Before talking about Laura Dern’s recent viral news let’s first look at her profile. As we earlier mentioned Laura Dern is a very famous and well-known American actress. She was born on February 10, 1967. She was honored with many awards such as Academy Award, Primetime Emmy Award, BAFTA Award, and five Golden Globe Awards. She was mostly known for her acting skills. Currently, Laura Dern Laura Dern is 56 years old and still she looks young and beautiful. She worked in many famous movies and gained worldwide popularity. Read more in the next section.

Where is Laura Dern Now?

She is on the light of the social media headlines due to her close friendship with pop star Taylor Swift. Bot are two excellent and popular personalities. It is common knowledge that Taylor Swift is a well-known American singer-songwriter. Currently, news of Taylor Swift and Laura Dern collaborating in the entertainment industry is circulating online like wildfire. Both are established stars in their respective fields. According to reports, Taylor Swift has recently collaborated with Laura Dern on a musical project. Swipe up the page to know more.

In the recent song “Bejeweled” song Laura Dern plays a very interesting role. The fans of Laura Dern are liking the role of Laura Dern in the new song. The actress Laura Dern is playing the role of the evil stepmother. On the other side, Taylor Swift is going to appear as portrayed Cinderella. Laura Dern and Taylor Swift are very close and good friends. They enjoyed a lot during the music video event. The event happened for ‘Bejeweled’. Both stars performed together and talked about their new music. Laura Dern said that it was her honor to meet with Taylor again. The chemistry between Laura Dern and Taylor is making another interest for the people.