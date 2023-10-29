Where Is Molly Hurwitz Now? Matthew Perry Splits from Fiancée Molly Hurwitz

Molly Hurwitz and Matthew Perry mutually ended their relationship in 2021. Hurwitz, 33, was employed as a Talent Manager and Producer at Los Angeles-based Zero Gravity Management. Perry, 54, an actor from ‘Friends’ who passed away on October 28th, 2018, had been dating Hurwitz since 2018 and had been engaged to her in 2020. According to sources, Perry had stated at the time that he had decided to marry Hurwitz and was fortunate to be in a relationship with the most beautiful woman on the planet at the time.
Where Is Molly Hurwitz Now?
In his 2022 memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,’ Perry opened up about his romantic life, talking about his past relationships with Valerie Bertinelli and Tricia Fisher, as well as Gwyneth and Julia Roberts and Gabrielle Allan and Jamie Tarses and Rachel Dunn and Natasha Wagner and Cameron Diaz. Lizzy Caplan was his longest-lasting relationship, though they kept a low profile when they were together. They were married for six years before splitting in 2012. “I often think that if I had asked (her) to marry me, we would now have two children and a house,” he wrote in the memoir. “Instead, I am a fifty-three-year-old schmuck who is alone in his house.” After Caplan, Perry began dating Molly Hurwitz.
