Where Is Scott Walker Now? The California Teachers Who Failed to Suspend Explained!

These days people are asking on the internet where Scott Walker is now. You must be wondering who is Scott Walker and why are people asking about him. Answering this question, let us tell you that Diego Stolz died in the school, and after this incident, the principal of that school was immediately replaced by the district. Yes, you heard it right. People are paying too much attention to this news. People are really interested in learning all the details of this tragedy. People follow this news story continually to learn all the pertinent information about this situation. Do you all want to learn more about this accident? If so, stick with us until the conclusion of the post since we have all the information you need.

According to the information, We tell you about the murders of Scott Walker to the boys. Scott Walker was the principal of the Middle School in Moreno Valley. On the other hand, there was Diego Stolz who was a 13-year-old child and he studied in such a school. On September 6, 2019, Stolz, a seventh-grader, was reportedly brutally attacked by at least two 14-year-old boys, resulting in the boy hitting a concrete pillar and losing his life.

Where Is Scott Walker Now?

But what’s worse is that Scott Walker failed to protect Diego Stolz as he was replaced in late October 2019, a month and a half after the fatal attack. Stolz reportedly made this incident known to school authorities after the incident. But when he was returning to school on September 16, miscreants were roaming freely near the school, and as soon as they got the chance, they attacked Stolz and he died after hitting an electric pole. We know that this incident must have blown your senses.

Diego Stolz’s parents lost him in this incident and they sought the help of the police to get justice. When the police started its investigation into this case, the police took two teenagers into their custody. While identifying them, they said that they were identified as JD and ME and both of them accepted the charges. It is being told that the police kept both the criminals in custody for 47 days and then released them. In 2020, the school district paid $27 million to Stolz’s legal guardians as required by law. Here we have shared the complete information with you. So, don’t forget to follow us for more latest upgrades.