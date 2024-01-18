Where is Sven Goran Eriksson Now? Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson on His Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the demise of Sven Goran Eriksson. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Sven-Goran Eriksson, the 75-year-old ex-England manager, confronts a prognosis of terminal cancer, indicating he might have approximately a year left to live. Despite health adversities, he exhibits resilience and a steadfast determination to combat the illness. Sven-Goran Eriksson is currently grappling with a terminal cancer diagnosis. The 75-year-old former England manager disclosed that he has received a cancer diagnosis, indicating he might have, at most, a year left to live.

This revelation followed his collapse during a run last year. While Eriksson has had a notable career in football, overseeing teams such as Roma, Manchester City, and Mexico, his personal life, characterized by high-profile relationships and affairs, has also been in the public eye. Despite encountering health challenges, he remains resilient, expressing a steadfast determination to confront and fight the illness for as long as possible. Sven-Göran Eriksson, a former Swedish football player and manager, enjoyed a successful managerial career spanning from 1977 to 2019. Achieving significant success with clubs in Sweden, Portugal, and Italy, Eriksson secured 18 trophies, including the UEFA Cup.

Where is Sven Goran Eriksson Now?

Notably, he managed prominent teams like Lazio and Manchester City and made history as the first non-British manager of the England national football team from 2001 to 2006. Eriksson extended his coaching expertise to national teams, including Mexico, Ivory Coast, and the Philippines. In his personal life, media attention focused on his relationships, documented in his autobiography “My Story,” published in 2013. In January 2024, Eriksson disclosed a diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer. At 75 years old, Sven-Göran Eriksson was born on February 5, 1948, in Sunne, Sweden. His age is determined by calculating the difference between the current date and his birthdate.



Over the course of his life, Eriksson has garnered recognition for his substantial contributions to football, both as a player and a manager. His current age underscores the wealth of experience he has accumulated throughout the years in the realm of football. Sven-Goran Eriksson is currently grappling with a terminal cancer diagnosis. The 75-year-old former England manager, renowned for his successful football career, disclosed that he has a limited time left to live after being diagnosed with cancer following a collapse during a run last year. Despite facing health challenges, Eriksson remains dedicated to combating the illness and maintaining a positive outlook. While his managerial career with teams like Roma and Manchester City has been illustrious, his personal life has also garnered attention due to high-profile relationships and affairs. Presently, his primary focus is on confronting the health condition and making the most of the time he has.

Reportedly, Sven-Goran Eriksson’s net worth is $35 million (£27.5 million). The 75-year-old football manager, renowned for leading England’s national team and overseeing various clubs, has enjoyed a prosperous career spanning four decades. Eriksson’s coaching roles with clubs like Roma, Manchester City, and the Mexico national team have significantly contributed to his financial success. Despite enduring public scrutiny for his high-profile affairs and personal life, Eriksson has been able to sustain a comfortable lifestyle, residing in a lavish lakeside mansion in Sweden. His net worth reflects the financial rewards of a successful and enduring career in football management.