Where was Lucas Rosales? Police Confirm body Found in water days after 7-year-old vanished on fishing trip

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to the death of Lucas Rosales and his death news is running in the trends of the internet sites. This death news is gathering so much attention and popularity on social media platforms and his death news broke the heart of his family members and loved ones. He died at the age of 7 years and this news is creating a buzz on the internet. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and some more details related to his death in this article, so read continuously and completely.

According to the sources and information, he went missing on a fishing trip with his family on 29 April 2023 near Eastwood MetroPark. After his missing, the authorities began an investigation and organized extensive search-and-rescue parties to look for the young kid. Later a search of around two weeks, a body was discovered in the water near Downtown Dayton on Saturday 13 May 2023. He was identified as Lucas by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and they confirms that it belonged to a juvenile male shortly after the body was retrieved. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about his death incident.

Where was Lucas Rosales?

He was last seen at about 6:48 pm on Saturday 29 April 2023. However, he was not immediately identified as Lucas after his search. His height has around 3 feet and his weight is said as about 60 pounds. His family stated that they heard a splash in the water and after that the sound of someone crying. They called the police before reporting his missing reports to the police. He was wearing a pair of black pants, a white shirt with black sleeves, and black Converse shoes when he was seen last time, before his disappeared. He was one of the beloved of his family and loved ones.

Many people shared their reaction to his death on the internet and this news is spreading like wildfire on the social media sites. Lots of social media users are sharing various relief thoughts sustaining his family during this painful time period. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared related to his death incident. There is not much information is coming out related to his death but our sources are searching for more details. We will update our article after article after getting more information about this incident and mention it in our article. Stay linked to get more articles on the latest news topics.