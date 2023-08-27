Where Was Olivia Samantha Fowler? Georgia Mom Confirmed Dead Two Years After She Disappeared

There is shocking news coming forward related to the missing woman Olivia Samantha Fowler from Georgia who had gone missing. Recently, her dead body was discovered and her body was discovered two years later of her missing. She was the mother of three children from Georgia and now she passed away after being missing for over two years on a hiking trail. She was 27 years old at the time of her disappearance and now her death news broke the heart of family and loved ones. Various different questions are raised in the people’s minds related to her and her disappearance. Let’s continue this article and learn more.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, shorts, and flip-flops and she was walking along Pebblebrook Road in Meriwether County on 13 August 2021. After her disappearance, her family reported police, and police began an investigation. Later in the search investigation, some human remains were found in the rural area in December and the authorities have now confirmed her death. Her human remains were identified through her DNA testing and her death news was shared with her family Monday. Her family has been informed about her demise by law enforcement officials. Scroll down this page to learn more about this case.

Where Was Olivia Samantha Fowler?

However, the surrounding circumstance of her missing and death is not what her family or law enforcement wanted. The investigation continues. Sheriff Chuck Smith asserted that there remains a significant amount of evidence that necessitates the analysis and processing of this investigation. She died under dubious circumstances, so the authorities didn’t share the cause of her death and it is still unknown. Now, her missing report turned into a death investigation. Her family stated that she vanished after meeting with an individual and she was involved romantically with him.

She was beloved of her family and she always loved her family. She was a great mother with a mindful heart. She vanished on 13 August 2021 and later, the FBI joined the case in May 2022. Her remains were found in a rural area in County in December 2022. The last time she was seen, she was alive and was observed walking down Pebblebrook Road in Meriwether County. It is shared that her remains were identified by the FBI Crime Lab and they verified her. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet and we will update our article after getting more details. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.