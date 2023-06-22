Whi is Sophie Lambert? Body Found in River in search for missing Harrogate woman

Here we are sharing shocking news with you that police exploring a missing 22 years old lady has discovered a body in the river. The 22-year-old girl identified as Sophie Lambert has gone missing from her home in Starbeck, Harrogate last Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on many social networking sites. This news left many people in shock. Currently, this news became a topic of discussion as now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

In recent days the search for her has centered on Nidd Gorge after personal ownership including a mobile phone, bank card, and jumper have been discovered on Saturday by a member of the public. The police led a search of the area’s steep ancient woodlands, the River Nidd, and its famous walking way has involved RAF mountain rescue teams, divers, helicopters, and dogs. North Yorkshire authorities stated on Wednesday a body was discovered in the river in Knaresborough. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Whi is Sophie Lambert?

A representative stated: “It is too early to confirm an identity, but Sophie’s family is told and has been receiving specialist support. We ask that their privacy be respected. We thank everyone who has supported the missing persons appeal over the past few days.”Police stated a further update would be issued in due course. Officers are doing house-to-house investigations over the past few days in their search for Lambert. This news has been making headlines on the internet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the article till the end.

The officer released CCTV footage of a 22-year-old lady leaving her house at around 7 pm on Friday, which showed she had been wearing dark trousers, dark shoes with a white soles, and a black top with a white Adidas logo. She had her fair tied back and had been carrying a bottle and a pink lid. Police stated it was out of character for Lambert to be away from home for so long and the public response has been excellent, providing useful information to the authorities. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.