Who Are Brian and Christopher Murray? Matthew Perry Enjoyed Final Holiday With Friends

Matthew Perry, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the popular television show ‘Friends,’ spent his last vacation with childhood pals who will serve as his pallbearers for his funeral, police said Monday. The actor passed away last month, leaving fans and friends in shock. Questions remain as to how he died. Just before he passed away, Perry was on vacation in the Mediterranean with childhood friends Brian and Christopher Murray, according to social media posts that were reviewed by viewers. They were on a yacht, soaking up the sun on the French Riviera.

In one photo, the boys were seen splashing around in the waves, laughing, and having a good time. They also took advantage of their Mediterranean getaway by going on a private helicopter ride and posing on a private plane. In one of his Instagram posts during the trip, he wrote, “Nothing like four grown men, cruising down the Riviera together, laughing, having a good time, and with the same carefree spirit that defines our friendship.”

Who Are Brian and Christopher Murray?

Perry was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Police said they responded to a call of cardiac arrest and initiated water rescue protocols. Perry had a history of substance abuse and depression, but friends said he was in good spirits at the time of his death. They said he was happiest in years. Brian and Christopher Murray were close childhood friends of Perry and flew in from Los Angeles to attend his funeral. They also served as pallbearers. Brian wrote on social media that “We mourn the passing of our brother Matty.” “He was the funniest man I’ve ever known, he had a heart like gold, and he was a dear friend. We will miss him forever. Xo, Matty.”

Both brothers had previously expressed their fondness for the actor, with Christopher saying, “At the core of his character and his heart are in the same place as when he was a child,” in a 2022 interview with The New York Times. The brothers’ heartfelt tributes to their friend reflected the lasting impact of their friendship and the deep loss felt by those closest to him. As the world mourns the passing of an icon, the final moments of Perry’s friendship with his childhood friends add an extra layer of sadness. The Mediterranean escape, full of laughs and companionship, serves as a reminder of the bonds of friendship that endured through the actor’s final days.