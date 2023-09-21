Who are Hannah and Dianna Johnson? Ohio Mother and Great-Grandmother Arrested for Nearly Starving 3

In today’s article, we are going to tell you about this terrible incident which is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. It is being told that in Ohio, three children were starved to death by their mother and great-grandmother. Yes, you heard it right. Within no time this news became so viral on the internet that everyone is talking about this news. People want to know this news in depth, for which they have started asking many types of questions like why the mother and grandmother did this to the children. We have collected all the information related to this accident for you. Stay with us till the end of the article and know this news in depth.

As we mentioned in the above paragraph the mother and grandmother have taken the lives of children. After this incident, both of them have been declared an accused. The Hamilton County Court has worked very carefully on this case where they have told that Hannah Johnson, a 26-year-old woman, has been charged by the law with six counts of child endangerment and three counts of kidnapping. On the other hand, Diana Johnson, who is 72 years old, has also come forward to carry out this incident.

Who are Hannah and Dianna Johnson?

It is being said that she has also been accused of three counts of endangering children. Both defendants were arrested earlier in the month at a residence on Halsey Avenue in the Sedumsville neighborhood of Cincinnati. The court said in its statement that this case was initiated in April 2016. Subsequently, several further reported incidents occurred in June 2017, April 2019, and again in June this year. But now on September 7, 2023, the court convicted both defendants, and Hannah Johnson was arrested a week later and then the next day the police arrested her grandmother as well.

The clear reason for this accident has not been revealed yet. The police have sent the bodies of the three children for postmortem and sealed the accident area. The entire community was silent after this incident and three children died due to hunger. This incident has traumatized everyone so much that the children's own mother and grandmother took their lives. The court will take its further decision later, as of now only the two accused have been arrested.