Who Are Lindsey and Cole Lydick? Mom and Uncle Face Charges for Keeping 10-year-old Boy in Trailer Home Filled

Lindsey and Cole Lydick are facing charges for keeping 10 years old boy in a trailer home filled with feces mold, maggots, and several animals, including a Great Dane. Both of them have been booked numerous times over the past several years.

According to the reports, the Authorities responded to a residence where Lindsey Jo Lydick and Cole Byron Lydick were living along US Highway 40 on 11 October 2023. Lindsey is 38 years old and Cole is 36 years old and they both are residents of Clayton. A person informed the Investigators and said that “V1,” the 10-year-old boy, was living at a residence where the “entire trailer is covered in animal urine, feces, and other debris.” After getting the reports about this incident, they reached the incident place and found the boy’s mother and uncle were living in the trailer. Sergeant arrived at the scene and found a Great Dane and four cats inside the home.

Who Are Lindsey and Cole Lydick?

When he went inside, he found that “the smell of animal urine became stronger” as the sergeant went inside the trailer, where “the floor was covered with debris (clothing, miscellaneous personal property, hoardings).” It was observed that a 10-year-old boy, “who seemed to be in good health and had no known injuries,” was found with his mother, despite the presence of “moldy clothes, cat feces, and scale” in the room. . land. soy. The amount of disarray.” Later, he added that “there was animal feces and urine in the bathroom and it appeared that the shower had not been used recently,” the affidavit detailed.

Lindsay and Cole Lydick are an Indiana mother and uncle who were initially found guilty of felony meth possession. Now, they have been charged again with charges related to the torture and abuse of a 10-year-old boy in a trailer home filled with feces, mold, insects, and several animals, including a Great Dane.