Who are Michael and Karen Halstead? New Homeowners Find Rotting Body of Alabama Teenager

A couple in southeast Alabama has been taken into custody after they were accused of putting their son’s body in a freezer before they moved him out of the house. The body was found in the freezer behind the house while the new owner was checking out the property. The boy, Logan, was 19 years old. Logan’s parents, Michael, 44, and Karen, 43, have been charged with first-degree murder. They’re currently in jail without bail.

The community is reeling after the incident, and police are still trying to figure out why this happened and if foul play is involved. The new owners were cleaning out the house on Sunday morning, October 29th, when they discovered the old freezer, which was too heavy for them to move. As they began cleaning out the freezer, a human hand was discovered inside. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the incident after receiving an urgent 911 call. Sheriff Blankenship said that when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a badly decomposed body, believed to be 19-year-old Headland resident “Logan Michael Halstead.” According to reports, “Logan Halstead had a history of health issues, including Spina Bifida.” Who are Michael and Karen Halstead?

The parents, Michael and Karen Halstead were found after hours of searching in Jack, Alabama. They were brought back to Henry County for questioning. Michael Halstead is being held without bond at the Henry County Jail on one count of abuse of a dead body. “I had a psychotic episode,” Michael Halstead’s father told the station. “I don’t remember how my son’s body ended up in the broken freezer.” According to the sheriff, Michael Halstead denied his wife’s involvement in the “horrible” incident. In another bizarre twist, Michael Halstead told officials from another police station about his son’s abandoned remains earlier this month. However, police sources told TMZ that when the cops went to check on the remains, they couldn’t find them. An investigation is underway to determine why this happened.