Who Are Tyler And Krista Schindley? Griffin Boy Parents Arrested For Murder Attempted

The breaking news is coming that a parent was arrested for the murder of their own son. The parents murder their own 10 years old son. The boy was 10 years old. After, hearing this news the people are outraged. This news is going viral and getting a lot of attention. This is very heartbreaking news how parents did a murder of own son. This news is circulating all over the internet. People have many quarries reading this news. Krista and Tyler Schindely have been arrested for attempting murder. People want to know why they did. If you want to know the complete information about this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, the parents of Griffin boy, have been arrested for murder attempted. The 10-year-old boy’s condition was horrible. He was hospitalized a few weeks ago. He was not much younger. Further, his weight was only 36 pounds, and very malnutrition. He was admitted to the hospital for a low heart rate. As per the police statement, the Griffin boy’s parents did not give him food for a few months. His physical condition was very bad when he was admitted to the hospital. He got dental injuries.

Who Are Tyler And Krista Schindley?

If we talk about who is Krista and Tyler Schindely, they are both charged with abusing a 10-year-old child. His parents torcher him. Tyler and Krista Schindely is a parents of a 10-year-old boy. As per reports, the boy was found by the police department in a malnourished condition. His parents intentionally starved 10 years old boy, according to the court statements. When the 10-year-old boy was found he was only 36 pounds. His weight was equal to 4 to years old child. Further, the 10-year-old boy was starved to death.

As per reports, the parents have been taken into custody by the police department. They are charged with starving their 10-year-old son. After, finding the boy in bad condition the police department admitted him to the hospital. This news is very heartbreaking according to the Griffin District Attorney Marie Broder. They have experience in prosecuting child abuse cases. Moreover, the parents are facing first-degree charges for abusing their son. They are charged with starving their own son for several days. They locked the 10-year-old son in his bedroom. They lived the boy for several weeks alone and without giving the food. Further, the 10-year-old child’s name is not revealed yet by the authority. The boy got many injuries and his health condition was terrible. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.