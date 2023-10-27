Headline

Who is Aaron Pennington? Murder Warrant Issued for Aaron Pennington in Death of Wife

8 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to share the details of Aaron Pennington’s case who killed his own wife, Breanne Pennington, and the accused is on the run. The news of this incident is making headlines on the internet and trending on social media pages. He is a resident of Massachusetts and he is on the run after shooting his wife. The accused detailed the plan in a note “Put a hole in her head”. Many are showing thier attention in this case and it baffled the people and netizens. Let’s know every single piece of information about this case and we will try to cover all details.

Who is Aaron PenningtonOK

Recently, the departed shared an update on this incident through the medium of a Facebook post. The news of this murder incident is coming out from Gardner, Massachusets, and the authorities recently updated the reports. The Massachusetts State Police shared the fourth update on the case and stated that Aaron is still at large following the murder of his wife. The victim was found by the first responders at the residence and she was lying in a bed. She was found with a bullet in her face at the couple’s residence.

Who is Aaron Pennington?

In this shooting incident, a man in Massachusetts fatally shot and killed her wife. The couple shares four children and the children were another part of the house have emerged. He killed his wife and fled from the incident scene. This incident took place on 22 October 2023 at their residence located on Cherry Street in Gardner, a medium-sized city in Worcester County. She was 30 years old at the time of her death and this incident. The Gardner District Court filed a murder charge and released an application for a criminal complaint and arrest warrant. It seems a killing method to replicate the exact plan of the killer.

There is a note was also shared that stated “Don’t say anything. Stay calm, if he wakes up just say you are taking the nasal spray. Sit on the edge of the bed – very close to the head. put a hole in his head” This phone note from 07:04 pm on 21 October stunned the authorities and a day before, investigators were able to conduct a limited search of Aaron Pennington’s cellular phone by way of a previously authorized search warrant. He is still on the run and the authorities are continuing the investigation. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.

