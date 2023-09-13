Who is Aaron Rodgers? Internet Blames Jack Paul for NFL Star’s Injury During New York Jets Debut

Jake Paul’s encounter with new New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shortly before his injury has earned the YouTuber-turned-boxer a reputation as a bad luck charm among NFL fans. The news has quickly spread through all media sources and social networking platforms. People are giving this story much too much attention. People are really curious to know every little information about this event. People keep up with this news item to find out all the important details concerning this predicament. Read on to discover every specific incident that is currently known.

As you all know Jake Paul has a history of being a misfortune for sports teams. Liverpool supporters had already complained last year that the Reds’ performance was declining because American YouTubers had started supporting them. A clash between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bulls of New Jersey began at MetLife Stadium. But as soon as the Jets’ luck started shining and they thought that they were going to win the match, their hard work was ruined by someone and they lost the match very badly, which they regret even today. Even people said that it was his very bad luck because he missed out on winning.

Who is Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers started his career as the 53rd quarterback. But now it comes to light that he was not thrilled with his debut. Everyone was shocked to hear the news of his injury due to which he has said goodbye to his playing field. The injury was so bad that it forced him to sit out the rest of the season. On the other hand, the former Green Bay Packers player suffered an Achilles injury in the fourth match for the Jets. From this, it can be assumed that the season will be ended soon.

The Jets were able to pull off a 10-point comeback win despite injuries. But the same fans, while celebrating the victory, are struggling with the injury of their top player. Hearing this, the same question might be coming into your mind, Why Jake Paul? Before the game, the YouTuber and younger brother of Logan Paul met and welcomed Rodgers in the stands. But as the game progressed, Paul found himself injured.