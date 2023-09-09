Who is Aata Sandeep? Age, Bio, Family, Height, Net Worth, Wiki, Instagram and More

In this article, we are going to talk about Aata Sandeep who has been gathering a lot of attention in recent days. He is a multi-talented Indian choreographer, actor, and producer. He is mostly known for performing her best in the Telegu cinemas and in the entertainment industry. He gained a lot of attention and love after performing his role as the CEO of Sandeep Steps Dance Academy. He has a large number of fans around the world who are showing their curiosity to know more about himself. Let us continue this article to know every single piece of detail related to him, so read wholly.

He made his appearance in notable movies such as “Love You Too,” “Aa Gang Repu 2: The Gang Next Day,” and “Aa Gang Repu.” He is also recognized for his performance in the dance world which helps him to gain many fans around the world and on his social media. He has around 1.4 million followers on Instagram and he is now getting after participating in Bigg Boss Telegu Season 7. Yes, you heard right he joined the BB7 Telegu and many are interested to know more about himself, so continue your reading.

Who is Aata Sandeep?

His appearance in this show is creating a great buzz and it allowed the viewers to see a different side of him. Now, he is making his versatility in both dance and television and making his name in the entertaining world. He is an Indian Choreographer, Actor, and Producer and he is 39 years old. He was born on 17 June 1984 in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and rained in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. He studied at Sri Rama Krishna Public School located in Shantinagar, Kakinada. He has had a great interest in dance from a young age and he received fame after winning the dance reality show of the Zee Telegu named Aata Season 1 in 2007.

Now, he appeared in BB7 Telegu as a contestant and it is an Indian reality game TV show. This show is hosted by Nagarjuna and it telecasts on Star Maa. His father, Tamarapalli Murthy died in 2020, and his mother's name is Devi Tamarapalli. He is married and he got married to Jyoti Raj on 29 May 2013. His wife is also an actress and choreographer who worked in various Telugu films. The couple has a son named Lekhan Aata Sandeep. His net worth is around $649 to $7,362, his annual income falls between $7,898 and $89,570. Presently, he is gaining popularity after participating BB7 show.