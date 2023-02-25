Who Is Abby Choi’s? Four Held After Model Abby Choi’s Dismembered Body Found

A shocking incident caught the attention of the people just a few days ago after a 28-year-old model Abby Choi’s dismembered body was found in Hong Kong. Yes, it is horrific to hear once again that a dismembered body of a Hong Kong-based model was found. According to the sources, three people have been arrested in this case following the discovery of the dismembered body of a model and influencer who has been identified as Abby Choi, told police. The arrest was made on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Let’s find out what happened in this case and who were the suspects.

According to the reports, the body part of the 28-year-old model, along with an electric saw, a meat slicer, and some clothing were found in a rental unit in Hong Kong’s northern Tai Po district on Friday afternoon. Police said that three people had been arrested and detained for questioning into the matter. Superintendent Alan Chung told,” We are still looking for the head” after disclosing that a woman’s limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator. Chung also said that the house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that was used for mince human flesh. He added,” Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue” were left at the scene.

Who Is Abby Choi’s?

Among the three of them who were arrested is Choi’s ex-husband who is a 28-year-old man surnamed Kwong was also arrested for murder Saturday afternoon. The reports say that he was attempting to flee the city by boat. A day earlier, the man’s father, mother and elder brother was also arrested on the same charge. Chung said,” We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums”.

Someone’s unhappiness with the victim’s management of her assets provided as justification for the murder. Her ex-brother, husband who served as her chauffeur, is said to have last seen her. The family reportedly lied to investigators in the previous, according to the police.

He said that the fact that the village house had recently been rented and was unfurnished indicated that it had been set up to dispose of Choi’s body. A cemetery thought to have served as the final resting place for part of Choi’s remains was being investigated by about 100 police officers on Saturday, according to Chung. If we will get any kind of detail, we will provide you with our articles. Keep in touch with us.