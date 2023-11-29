Who Is Abigail Sara Reji? Abigail Sara Reji Found in Kollam, Missing Update

Today we are going to talk about the case of a missing Kerala girl who was found after a massive search. Yes, you heard right she has been found after a massive search of about a 20-hour-long ordeal. The girl is identified as Abigail Sara Reji and she is a six-year-old girl whose name is presently making headlines over the internet sites or news channels. Lots of questions have been raised related to this topic in people’s minds and it become a topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information in this article.

According to the exclusive news and sources, she went missing from the town of Oyoor in Kollam, Kerala, India and it is reported that she was abducted. Her missing news sent shockwaves through the community. However, a ray of hope dispelled the gloom as Abigail was miraculously found at the Ashramam grounds in Kollam. After the girl went missing, her family lodged a missing complaint and officials launched a search to find her. The missing girl was first identified by the students of SN College, Kollam and sent to her family. Keep reading.

Reportedly, he was wearing a mask so that locals would not recognize him and officials shared that a woman was with him when they first saw the missing girl. In the initial investigation, they did not have any suspicion but as soon as the child sat on the seat, the woman turned and went away. She was found abandoned at about 01:30 pm on Tuesday 28 November 2023 near Asramam Maidan in Kollam. It was also shared that a group of two men and a woman had tried to enter the Income Tax Quarters with a child, but security staff refused to let them enter and the child was later found on a bench. Keep continuing your reading…

The missing man contacted his family through the phone of a person present near the ground while waiting for the police team to arrive and later spoke to his mother and family through a video call from the AR camp. Furthermore, it is said that the missing was kidnapped and the investigation does not end here. The investigation is ongoing and officials are trying to get more information related to this incident.