Who Is Afua Asantewaa? Afua Asantewaa Shares a Moment With Global Music Icon

It is coming forward that Afua Asantewaa meets Akon in Ivory Coast and there are several questions have been raised over the internet sites. Afua Asantewaa is a Ghanaian media personality, journalist, and entrepreneur who recently became the newly appointed Tourism Ambassador of Ghana. On the other side, Akon is a Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, record producer, and entrepreneur. Recently, both had an incredible encounter during the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast and it is currently running in the trends of various social media pages. Their meeting became a topic of discussion and it is attracting the interest of many people or netizens.

Reportedly, the matter started when Afua had an incredible meeting with Akon during the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast and this caught the attention of the Senegalese-American music legend. When Akon learned about her remarkable feat of singing non-stop for five days, he could not contain his surprise. Akon was charmed by her talent and wasted no time in introducing her to some of his African friends. It went viral when a post of their meeting was shared on Instagram and it was reported that this post was shared by Afua on her official Instagram account. Swipe this page up and continue your reading…

Who Is Afua Asantewaa?

According to sources, Afua shared some posts on her official account on Thursday 18 January 2024, in which she was seen as Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, known to most people as Akon. She captioned in her post “For singing for the longest, you know she sang straight for five days,” Akon told his friends. “I am a lover of music and it was a pleasure to have met you @akon @sofitelabidjan.” It is reported that she had a clear goal in her mind, to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon. Her journey began on 24 December 2023 and was scheduled to end on 27 December 2023. Keep reading…

Afua is Ghana’s newly appointed tourism ambassador who met Akon in Ivory Coast during AFCON and it went viral when she shared some posts on her official Instagram account. She is known for her Sing-A-Thon and has sung for famous Senegalese singers. Furthermore, Akon was reportedly amazed by her singing. Many social media users are also sharing their reactions by commenting on the social media page. In our daily world, many posts are shared every day on the internet, and this post went viral because both Afua and Akon have a huge number of fans around the world. We have shared all the available details above in this article and we will update you soon.