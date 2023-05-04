Who Is Ajay Banga? Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga confirmed as World Bank President

India shines again on the world stage as Ajay Banga of Indian Origin is going to serve as President of the World Bank for a five-year term beginning June 2, 2023. Ajay Banga who is 63 at present was nominated by US President Joe Biden in February. The news is a proud moment for Indians. It was confirmed on Wednesday that Mr Banga would be the 14th president of the World Bank and will start serving next month. The people of India and also of the Sikh community are happy with his achievement. Our viewers must be wanted to be informed about the news and all about Mr Ajay Banga. Read out the whole article to know about Mr Banga.

Mr Ajay Banga, an Indian-Origin American was born in Pune, India. He spent his early life in India and has been in the USA since 2007. Ajay Banga is a finance and development expert and has many feathers in his cap. Recently he was serving as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Before serving at General Atlantic, he was President and CEO of Mastercard. Mastercard is a global organisation with nearly 24,000 employees. He holds tremendous experience and a track record in the finance sector and under his leadership many projects have been successfully implemented. He has also served on several boards. He was previously on the Boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods, and Dow Inc. He is a Co-founder of The Cyber Readiness Institute and was Vice Chair of the Economic Club of New York.

Who Is Ajay Banga?

He was the Honorary Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce, serving as Chairman from 2020-2022. The receiver of many awards Mr Banga has impressed the international community with his expertise and thorough knowledge of the world economy. US President Joe Biden said in a statement that Ajay Banga would be a transformative leader and with his expertise and experience will bring innovation to the position of World Bank President. With his leadership and management skills and experience in the emergency markets, he will help to navigate the institution as it evolves and expands to address global challenges that directly affect its core mission of poverty reduction, including climate change.

Mr Ajay Banga has been awarded for various achievements. He was awarded the Foreign Policy Association Medal in 2012. In 2016, he was given Padma Shri award by the President of India. He received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Business Council for International Understanding’s Global Leadership Award in 2019, and the Distinguished Friends of Singapore Public Service Star in 2021. As he has achieved so much in different organisations and has vast experience, the expectations about his guidance are high. He will succeed David Malpass as president of the World Bank. Our heartiest congratulations to the son of India. Stay tuned…….