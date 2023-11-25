Who Is Alana Zeitchik? NYC Woman Alana Zeitchik Announces Liberation of Two Israeli Cousins

In today’s article, we are going to share with you a news which is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Recent news reports have revealed that NYC woman Alana Zeitchik has announced the release of two Israeli cousins held by Hamas terrorists. Yes, you heard it right. NYC woman Alana Zeitchik announced the release of two Israeli cousins captured by Hamas terrorists. The news is attracting a lot of attention after it surfaced on the Internet. Do you also want to know this news in depth, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article.

As you all know that people have lost their families in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. After which many family members are still in captivity of Hamas terrorists. Due to this, a news has come to light after the Israeli-Hamas conflict, which we have shared with you in the above paragraph. This was revealed by a woman from New York City when she told the public that her two Israeli cousins were among the many hostages. Two cousins held hostage by Hamas militants were freed on Friday, 24 November 2023. People knowing this news have taken a sigh of relief.

Who Is Alana Zeitchik?

Social media users might be aware that 38-year-old Alana Zeitchik shared pictures of her relatives on Instagram. Pictured was 44-year-old Danielle Aloni and her 5-year-old daughter Amelia. Alana Zeitchik broke her cover on social media to reveal that she was getting out of an emergency vehicle among survivors as part of a temporary evacuation during the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Danielle and her daughter were abducted seven weeks ago after they went to visit the Cuneo family at their home in Kibbutz Oz in southern Israel, according to reports.

When a video of the attack on the area by Hamas terrorists surfaced on social media platforms, the video clearly showed two families being taken away in the back of a truck along with their abductors. After the attack, Zeitchik and her family created an official account on Instagram in which hse met her family and was seen pleading to get rid of the terrorists. Her relatives were among the 24 hostages released on the first day of the war's initial ceasefire. Tolerating the torture of terrorists was no way to pass the difficult times for her family.