Who Is Alexei Navalny Children? Meet His Son, Zahar And Daughter Daria and More

Good day, Today a news has come stating Russian politician Alexei Navalny and his childrens. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Prominent Russian politician Alexei Navalny is widely recognized for openly criticizing President Vladimir Putin and alleging corruption within his administration. The leader of the Russian opposition, Navalny, is currently incarcerated in a penal colony located 150 miles east of Moscow. Regrettably, Navalny’s legal team has lost communication with him.

In August, he received a 19-year prison sentence for allegedly fostering an extremist community and supporting extremist activities. Prior to this, Navalny had already served eleven and a half years in a maximum-security prison on charges, including fraud, which he vehemently disputes. Supporters argue that Navalny’s arrest and imprisonment are politically motivated, aimed at suppressing his outspoken criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Born on June 4, 1976, Alexei Anatolievich Navalny stands as a notable Russian opposition figure, lawyer, and anti-corruption activist.

Who Is Alexei Navalny Children?

His commitment to promoting political reforms and combating corruption in Russia is evident in his organization of anti-government protests and active involvement in electoral processes. Navalny consistently opposes the administration of President Vladimir Putin, a stance that has drawn criticism for the avoidance of directly mentioning Navalny by name. Navalny’s political engagement includes his role in the Russian Opposition Coordination Council, leading the Russia of the Future party, and founding the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), dedicated to exposing official corruption in Russia.



Globally recognized for his commitment, Amnesty International designates Navalny as a prisoner of conscience, and he received the Sakharov Prize for his exceptional contributions to promoting human rights. Raised in Obninsk to Anatoly Navalny and Lyudmila Navalnaya, he developed connections to Ukraine through summers spent with his grandmother, immersing himself in the language. His family owned a basket-producing factory in Kobyakovo, Vologda Oblast. Navalny graduated from Kalininets Secondary School in 1993 and the People’s Friendship University of Russia in 1998 with a law degree. Furthering his education in securities and exchanges at the Financial University under the Russian Federation’s government, Navalny earned a degree in 2001.

Recognizing his dedication to intellectual pursuits, Yale University granted him a scholarship to the prestigious Yale World Fellows program in 2010. Currently a high school student, Zakhar Navalny, the younger child, may not be as public as his sister Zahar, who prefers to remain anonymous. Despite his reserved demeanor, Zakhar actively supports his father’s goals, participating in family gatherings and protests. Dasha Navalnaya, an undergraduate at Stanford University, has become notable in the anti-Putin movement, passionately advocating for her father’s release. She raised awareness during the 2022 Oscar ceremony and participated in various international events, establishing herself as a vocal supporter of her father.