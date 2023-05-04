Who Is Alfie Steele? Mother and Partner Murdered Nine-Year-Old Boy Found Lifeless in Cold Bath

There is shocking news coming out related to the death of Alfie Steele and his death news is rapidly circulating on many social media pages. He was 9 years old at the time of his demise and he was discovered on 18 February 2021 in clod and unresponsive condition. This news does not attract England as well as many people also share their interest and now creating a great buzz on the internet. This news is running at the top of the news and people are curious to know more. Let’s continue this article to know the whole information about the death of 9 years old boy.

As per the exclusive news and information, a 9-year-old boy was founded by police at his home and he was held down in a cold water bath by his mother and her boyfriend. His home was located in Droitwich, Worcestershire, England and he was discovered at his home on 18 February 2021. It is shared that he was immediately rushed to the Worcester Royal Hospital where the doctors confirmed his death news. She killed him with his partner by beating him and deliberately putting him in a cold bath. Scroll down to know more about this incident.

Who Is Alfie Steele?

His mother and her boyfriend are identified as Carla Scott who is 35 years old and her finance Dirk Howell who is 41 years old. In a report, it is stated that he had more than 50 injuries on his body, and the deceased child was subjected to months of ill-treatment and a “sinister”. It is also shared that he was brutally treated with “belts, or a slider, like a heavy-duty flip flop, and using other more sinister forms of punishment” these were very painful for him. He was a small child and was badly beaten by his parents. His parents are accused of the murder of a little boy and the controversy of this case was opened at Coventry Crown Court.

This incident happened around 2 years ago and recently the court again shared an order about this incident. Many people and social media users are sharing their reactions to this news and sharing their responses to this incident. This incident is now gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet and in the news recently some days. There is not much information has been shared and currently not much information available about this incident.